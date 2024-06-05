Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 786700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.60 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £653.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,608.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

