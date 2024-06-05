Kize Capital LP Has $30.56 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kize Capital LP reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 18.0% of Kize Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,332,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $277.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,959. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day moving average is $318.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

