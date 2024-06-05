Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.96

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 190357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.
Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
