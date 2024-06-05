Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 1.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.89). Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.82) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.