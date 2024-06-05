Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 1.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.89). Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.82) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

About Kosmos Energy

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85.

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.