KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Trading Down 2.3%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.