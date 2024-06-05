KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,426 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of KT worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in KT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,708,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,624,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in KT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in KT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Price Performance

NYSE KT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 318,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.