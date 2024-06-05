L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

LHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,816. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.