Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,308 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.89. 957,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

