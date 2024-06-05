Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 942,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,442. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

