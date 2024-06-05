Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 2,946,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

