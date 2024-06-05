Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $571,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.23. 841,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,288. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.93. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

