Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $596,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $6.35 on Wednesday, reaching $442.04. The company had a trading volume of 467,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.52. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

