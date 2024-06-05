Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 462,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,156. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

