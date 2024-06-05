Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 674,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

