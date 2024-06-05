Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 18,572 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 747,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,414. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

