Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 24,509 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. 677,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

