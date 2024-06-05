Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 581 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after buying an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 3,476,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,017,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.