Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 850,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,826. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.