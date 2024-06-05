Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

