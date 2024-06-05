Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. 2,080,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

