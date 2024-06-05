Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,016 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BIP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. 95,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.