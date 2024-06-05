Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £146.96 ($188.29).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £684.40 ($876.87) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,291.22).

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($187.42).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LAND traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 662 ($8.48). 6,190,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 652.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,531.40, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.35).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -9,302.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 730 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663 ($8.49).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

