Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.060 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lands’ End

Lands’ End Stock Down 2.4 %

Lands’ End stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.