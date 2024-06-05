Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading Down 0.8%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.38. 22,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 131,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Legrand Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

