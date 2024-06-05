Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of DRS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 57,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,228. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

