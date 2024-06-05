Liberty Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,459 shares of company stock worth $4,654,791. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

