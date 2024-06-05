Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Up to $17.39

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $17.92. Liberty Global shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 766,055 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,233. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,550,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

