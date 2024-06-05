Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.06% of Lindsay worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNN

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.