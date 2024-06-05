Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,576. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 337,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.