Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.80 and last traded at $267.96. 240,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 226,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.10.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.