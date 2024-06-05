LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 2.9%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 5,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,808 shares in the company, valued at $452,279.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,508 shares of company stock worth $272,748. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

