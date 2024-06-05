Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Loar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Loar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

In other news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.