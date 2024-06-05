Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.25 and last traded at $217.13. Approximately 340,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,455,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average of $226.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

