Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.65.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

