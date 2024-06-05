LuxUrban Hotels Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

