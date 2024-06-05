LuxUrban Hotels Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
