MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

MacroGenics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MacroGenics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

