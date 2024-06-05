Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $244.35

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $244.35, but opened at $213.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $218.84, with a volume of 692,829 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.