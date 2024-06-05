Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $247,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. 2,920,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,690. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

