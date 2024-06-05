Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,815 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

