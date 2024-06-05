Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Price Performance
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.