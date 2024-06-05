Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 187,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 359,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

