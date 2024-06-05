Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $72.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

