Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 6%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.62. 1,248,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,346,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

