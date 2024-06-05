Maverick Protocol Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $136.24 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.461935 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $15,493,238.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

