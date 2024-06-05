McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Financial Comparison

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -87.83% -63.67% McEwen Mining 44.83% 16.46% 12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -4.50 McEwen Mining $166.23 million 3.32 $55.30 million $1.64 6.81

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Skeena Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

