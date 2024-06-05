McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 0.3% Higher

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $576.77 and last traded at $575.20. 82,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 715,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.