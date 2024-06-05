Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.65

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.65 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.47.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.