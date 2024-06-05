Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $550.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $491.88 and last traded at $487.40. Approximately 4,967,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,990,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.99.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on META. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,968 shares of company stock valued at $313,346,759. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

