Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $990,095.63 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

