MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 256,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.